20m ago

add bookmark

2 die after being struck by lightning during Gauteng thunderstorms

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two people were struck by lightning in Gauteng.
Two people were struck by lightning in Gauteng.
File, iStock
  • A woman was killed in Melville, Johannesburg, on Monday after being struck by lightning.
  • In another incident, a man was killed after being hit by lightning in Elandsfontein. 
  • The South African Weather Services has issued a warning for thunderstorms in Gauteng.

Severe thunderstorms that hit Gauteng on Monday afternoon have killed two people, after they were struck by lightning in separate incidents.

A woman in her 30s was struck by lightning and subsequently died around 16:30 in Melville, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed to News24.

Radebe said the woman was struck by lightning on the corner of Main and 2nd road in Melville. She was declared dead at the scene.

Around 16:55 also on Monday, ER24 paramedics arrived on a farm in Elandsfontein, near Alberton, where a man in his late 30s was struck and killed by lightning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the man lying motionless in a field surrounded by his colleagues.

"Medics assessed the man and found that he had shown [sic] no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead," Meiring said.

Warning

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng until late on Monday, and further warned of possible flooding, especially in low-lying areas, hail, and reduced visibility on the roads.

It warned that localised flooding and flash-flooding was expected during peak traffic in Gauteng and the evening.  

The report from SAWS also noted that excessive lightning may result in power surges and instructed residents to try to seek shelter indoors away from metal structures during the storm.

Flooding

By Monday afternoon, Radebe said they had received reports of localised flooding, and that the M1 highway near New Town was flooded leading to its closure.

It has since been drained and reopened.

There were also reports of trees blown over in Florida and Roodepoort.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 that flooding was also reported on Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said no flooding or other incidents related to the thunderstorm had been reported by Monday evening.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson, Charles Mabaso said that had not received any reports of floods, but were monitoring areas prone to flooding.

Related Links
Tuesday's weather: Thunderstorms expected in several provinces
Your weather update: Another storm warning for Gauteng on Monday
PICS | Huge rescue effort after deadly storm barrels across France, Italy
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgweatheraccidents
Lottery
One player scoops Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
40% - 827 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 761 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
22% - 456 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

13h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.45
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
19.48
(-0.96)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.17)
Gold
1916.02
(+0.71)
Silver
24.41
(+2.18)
Platinum
895.00
(+1.47)
Brent Crude
39.13
(0.00)
Palladium
2352.37
(+2.94)
All Share
54524.05
(+0.56)
Top 40
50183.12
(+0.57)
Financial 15
10176.45
(-1.51)
Industrial 25
73823.57
(+1.05)
Resource 10
53031.38
(+0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo