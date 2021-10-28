2 drivers killed, 6 children critically injured in head-on collision in Johannesburg

Two drivers were killed and six children were injured following a head-on collision on Marina Road in Nietgedacht, Johannesburg.

"Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene and found absolute carnage. A light utility vehicle and a school bus had collided at high impact.

"The drivers of both vehicles were declared dead on arrival," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The six children are in a critical condition.

«Nietgedacht»#TM1, #M03, #A23, #F01 responded to Marina and the R114 for a head on collision involving a school bus. Six children were found in a critical condition, two deceased and other patients sustained fractures. Netcare HEMS was activated for back to back flights. pic.twitter.com/McNaZponJ8 — EMER-G-MED (EMS) (@EMER_G_MED) October 27, 2021

"Advanced life support paramedics worked fervently to stabilise them and the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter was called in for back-to-back flights, airlifting two of the most critical to a specialist facility for immediate definitive care," Emer-G-Med added.

The remaining four were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

