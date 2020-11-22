2 Fidelity employees accused of tipping off Tshwane CIT robbers arrested

The Hawks have arrested two suspects linked to a 2019 cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Friday.

It is alleged the suspects were working for Fidelity and giving out sensitive information, including the movements of CIT vehicles.

Both suspects were specifically linked to a CIT robbery in Soshanguve, Tshwane.

Two former Fidelity employees who allegedly gave inside information which led to a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Tshwane in October 2019 were arrested on Friday.



The two suspects were linked to the CIT heist which took place at the Batho shopping centre in Soshanguve through intelligence received and investigated by the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the suspects, aged 30 and 39, allegedly provided crucial information about CIT vehicle movements while working for Fidelity.

The inside information was said to have led to a number of CIT robberies in Gauteng, according to law enforcement.

"The pair were positively linked to the alleged armed robbery and subsequently arrested on Friday," Mulamu said.

"The investigation team seized a firearm and ammunition for further investigation."

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Soshanguve Regional Court on Monday.