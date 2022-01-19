1h ago

2 guards injured, cash van blown up in West Rand

Iavan Pijoos
Netcare911 said the gang used explosives to blow up the G4S van.
Two guards sustained minor injuries after an armed gang robbed a cash-in-transit van in Bainskloof, Westonaria, on the West Rand on Wednesday afternoon.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said a vehicle rammed into the van before the gang used explosives to blow it up.

Herbst added two guards sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The police could not immediately comment on the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, four people were injured following a similar heist on the N1 inbound at the N7 off-ramp in Goodwood, Cape Town.

One suspect was shot in the buttocks while another sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh, leaving him in a serious condition, paramedics said.

A security guard suffered a minor abrasion to his head.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said four people were arrested, while a number of others fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

