2 in court for alleged theft of booze to the tune of R6.8m

Lwandile Bhengu
Two men are accused of stealing alcohol.
Two men are accused of stealing alcohol.
Getty Images
  • Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol worth R6.8 million.
  • Their matter was remanded to verify their legal status in the country. 
  • They face charges of theft and fraud.

Two men appeared in the Jeppe Magistrate's Court on Monday and Tuesday for allegedly stealing alcohol worth R6.8 million.

Jabulane Mlilo from Zimbabwe and Jonathan Nkhoma who is Malawian were flagged on Saturday by members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, along with City Deep Border Policing members.

Officials stopped their two delivery trucks that were carrying "exclusive" alcohol, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

"A document verification revealed that the documents were fraudulent and altered. Further investigations also exposed that both trucks registration numbers were false and were immediately impounded."

One of the men was arrested on the scene, while the other apparently fled and was arrested in Alberton, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday afternoon.

The two men are charged with fraud and theft. Their matter was postponed to 10 November for the verification of their addresses and their legal status. They remain in police custody. 

