2 JMPD officials arrested for allegedly selling R5 ammunition

Iavan Pijoos
Two JMPD officials were arrested for allegedly selling R5 ammunition to criminals.
Two Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officials were arrested for allegedly supplying criminals with high-calibre ammunition.

Johannesburg public safety ambassador Wayne Minnaar said the officers were linked to the case by a suspect who the Hawks arrested in Randfontein on the West Rand on Friday.

Minnaar added the officials were allegedly selling R5 ammunition.

"Internal affairs members then met with the Hawks at the Glen shopping centre in Johannesburg South where the illegal deal would have taken place."

He said two JMPD members were nabbed in possession of ammunition at the shopping centre.

"The JMPD members, who are not patrol officers but perform administration duties, are currently detained at Johannesburg Central police station."


