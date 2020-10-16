39m ago

2 killed, 2 injured after truck ploughs into protesters in Middelburg

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Two men were killed after being run over.
Two men were killed after being run over.
Two people were killed and two others seriously injured after they were hit by a truck while protesting in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

According to the police, the protesters closed down the roads leading to Middleburg at 09:20.

"The situation got very tense and two adult males were struck by a passing truck," police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said.

"One victim, aged 20, died at the scene and the other victim, aged 38, succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital this afternoon," Soci added.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose told News24 two protesters were seriously injured.

Roads

It was not immediately clear what the protest was about.

Binqose said the roads have since been opened to traffic.

"Law enforcement has managed to restore some calm and the protesters have dispersed."

Middelburg police have opened cases of culpable homicide.

The police have called on anyone who can assist the investigation to call 049 802 1104.

