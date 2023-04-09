2 killed, 2 wounded during shooting incident in Cape Town

Western Cape police are investigating two cases of murder and two of attempted murder after four people were found shot in an abandoned building in Delft, Cape Town, on Saturday.

Upon arrival at the building, police found the bodies of two victims, both aged 25. They had sustained gunshot wounds.

Two others were wounded.

"The [two] victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

According to Swartbooi, the two other victims, aged 23 and 25, were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," said Swartbooi.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



