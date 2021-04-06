32m ago

add bookmark

2 killed after City of Ekurhuleni bus crashes into Boksburg Civic Centre

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Officials are investigating the cause of a bus crash into the Boksburg Civic Centre.
Officials are investigating the cause of a bus crash into the Boksburg Civic Centre.
iStock

Two people have died after a City of Ekurhuleni bus crashed into the Boksburg Civic Centre on Tuesday.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said that the bus knocked over two women before crashing into the Civic Centre and coming to rest. Dlamini said that the bus was empty and had not hit the local clinic where the guard worked.

READ | 27 people killed after bus carrying schoolchildren plunges into ravine in Indonesia

The City's Member of the Mayoral Committee on Health and Social Development Nomadlozi Nkosi, who was on the scene, said that efforts to track the families to the deceased women had begun.

"The investigators are still investigating as to what happened. We empathise with the families of the two ladies that have been killed.

One was a frontline worker who was a security guard at the clinic and the other a patient who came to the clinic," she said.

The bus driver was transported to hospital, and the accident's cause is unknown at this stage.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrashesaccidents
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5339 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1560 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 6461 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.56
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.13
(-0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.2)
Gold
1,730.69
(+0.1)
Silver
24.91
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,205.00
(-0.7)
Brent Crude
62.15
(-4.2)
Palladium
2,675.30
(+0.4)
All Share
67,727
(+0.7)
Top 40
62,036
(+0.7)
Financial 15
12,202
(+0.3)
Industrial 25
89,342
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,278
(+2.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo