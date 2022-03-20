2 killed, another critically injured in Sunninghill accident

Two people were killed, and another was critically injured following an accident in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Sunday.



"Just after midnight on Sunday morning, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a horrific motor vehicle collision on the N1 north after the Rivonia Road off-ramp," Emer-G-Med said in a statement on Sunday.

On arrival, paramedics found the twisted remains of a light delivery vehicle on the road.

The occupants of the vehicle had been ejected.



Two people were declared dead on the scene.

"A third was found in a critical condition and was treated and stabilised on [the] scene before being airlifted to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required," Emer-G-Med added.

The cause of the accident is unclear.