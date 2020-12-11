21m ago

2 KZN councillors die, 3 injured in accident

Sesona Ngqakamba
Two KZN councillors have died in an accident.

Two councillors from uPhongolo Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal have died following an accident on Friday. 

According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, the department received reports that the two councillors died and three others, one of them also a councillor, were injured and taken to hospital.  

Their names were not released as their next of kin were yet to be informed at the time of publication.

"The sudden loss of the two councillors leaves a deep void in the sphere of local government in the province. The deceased councillors were dedicated servants known for their commitment to the development of rural communities.

"As a department, we are deeply saddened and wish to express our sincere condolences to the affected families. We also wish those that are injured, a speedy recovery," Hlomuka said.

The department said it would await for guidance from the respective families regarding funeral arrangements.

