2 Mahikeng cops accused of raping woman released on R3 000 bail each

Two Mahikeng police officers accused of raping a 20-year-old woman have been released on bail of R3 000 each.

The woman alleged the officers took turns in raping her before dropping her off at home.

Earlier this month, residents addressed the issue with Police Minister Bheki Cele at an imbizo in the North West.

Two Mahikeng police officers accused of raping a 20-year-old woman last month have been released on R3 000 bail each.

The men, aged 26 and 36, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where their case was postponed to 13 May.

They cannot be identified until they have pleaded to the charges.

READ | High Court rules woman had the right to call out rapist ex-boyfriend

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothane, the officers were told by the court not to interfere with State witnesses. They were also prohibited from making any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

Preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) revealed the victim alleged she was at her boyfriend's place in Lorwaneng Village on 30 March, when an argument ensued between them, and the police were called.

After the police interviewed them, she was detained for malicious damage to property as she had broken the windows at her partner's place.

She was allegedly handcuffed and on their way to the police station, the officers took a detour and told her they were taking her home.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the alleged incident took place between 01:00 and 03:00.

After the interview, the victim said, they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng, and the officer who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and allegedly forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink, which made her dizzy.

She also alleged the same officer undressed and raped her.

"After that, the driver also came and [allegedly] raped her and all this happened while she was handcuffed. They allegedly took her home after the ordeal, and she was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical attention by her family," said Suping.

She added once the bail money was paid by the two officers, they would be placed under house arrest.

Suping said:

They must go to work and back home, and must not leave the Mahikeng jurisdiction without informing the investigating officer.

Earlier this month, North West residents addressed the incident with Police Minister Bheki Cele at an imbizo.



Resident Gagoangwe Mathe said there was a rumour going around that a young woman was raped by police officers in the area.

"We don't know what the truth is. We are getting all this information from social media and that thing has traumatised us. Every time there is a problem concerning police, Mahikeng police station is right at the centre of it."

Mathe added the police station was "giving our people sleepless nights".





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.