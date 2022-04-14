41m ago

add bookmark

2 Mahikeng cops accused of raping woman released on R3 000 bail each

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Two Mahikeng police officers have been charged with rape.
Two Mahikeng police officers have been charged with rape.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Two Mahikeng police officers accused of raping a 20-year-old woman have been released on bail of R3 000 each.  
  • The woman alleged the officers took turns in raping her before dropping her off at home.
  • Earlier this month, residents addressed the issue with Police Minister Bheki Cele at an imbizo in the North West. 

Two Mahikeng police officers accused of raping a 20-year-old woman last month have been released on R3 000 bail each.

The men, aged 26 and 36, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where their case was postponed to 13 May.

They cannot be identified until they have pleaded to the charges.

READ | High Court rules woman had the right to call out rapist ex-boyfriend

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothane, the officers were told by the court not to interfere with State witnesses. They were also prohibited from making any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

Preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) revealed the victim alleged she was at her boyfriend's place in Lorwaneng Village on 30 March, when an argument ensued between them, and the police were called.

After the police interviewed them, she was detained for malicious damage to property as she had broken the windows at her partner's place.

She was allegedly handcuffed and on their way to the police station, the officers took a detour and told her they were taking her home.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the alleged incident took place between 01:00 and 03:00.

After the interview, the victim said, they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng, and the officer who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and allegedly forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink, which made her dizzy.

She also alleged the same officer undressed and raped her.

"After that, the driver also came and [allegedly] raped her and all this happened while she was handcuffed. They allegedly took her home after the ordeal, and she was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical attention by her family," said Suping.

She added once the bail money was paid by the two officers, they would be placed under house arrest.

Suping said:

They must go to work and back home, and must not leave the Mahikeng jurisdiction without informing the investigating officer.

Earlier this month, North West residents addressed the incident with Police Minister Bheki Cele at an imbizo.

Resident Gagoangwe Mathe said there was a rumour going around that a young woman was raped by police officers in the area.

"We don't know what the truth is. We are getting all this information from social media and that thing has traumatised us. Every time there is a problem concerning police, Mahikeng police station is right at the centre of it."

Mathe added the police station was "giving our people sleepless nights".


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikenggender based violencecourtspolicecrimerape
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6567 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2805 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.56
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.10
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
15.86
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,976.86
+0.5%
Silver
25.71
+1.3%
Palladium
2,321.00
-0.6%
Platinum
990.00
+2.0%
Brent-ruolie
104.64
+5.9%
Top 40
66,200
-0.9%
All Share
73,129
-0.9%
Resource 10
82,002
+0.5%
Industrial 25
78,037
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,525
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

3h ago

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo