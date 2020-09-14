2 men arrested following failed robbery attempt at Cresta Mall in Randburg

Six men reportedly stormed a shop in Cresta Mall, Randburg, on Monday morning.

The suspects fled the shop without taking anything after the employees started screaming for help.

Security guards gave chase and, with the police, managed to arrest two of them.

Two men were arrested after an alleged failed robbery attempt at a shop in Cresta Mall, Randburg, on Monday morning.

According to the police, six armed suspects entered the shop and allegedly pointed firearms at employees but fled soon after without taking anything after the staff screamed for help.

Security guards responded to the calls for help and chased the suspects who fled on foot into a local business complex in Fairlands.

READ | 2 suspects caught after allegedly hijacking a car, robbing couple at Cresta Mall in Joburg

"The suspects hijacked two vehicles inside the business complex, but they were cornered by the police and security guards before they could drive out," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

Two suspects, aged 42 and 48, were arrested while the others managed to escape.

An unlicenced firearm was recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that can help apprehend the other suspects can call their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley