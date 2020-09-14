47m ago

add bookmark

2 men arrested following failed robbery attempt at Cresta Mall in Randburg

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two people were arrested for allegedly trying to rob a shopping mall.
Two people were arrested for allegedly trying to rob a shopping mall.
iStock
  • Six men reportedly stormed a shop in Cresta Mall, Randburg, on Monday morning.
  • The suspects fled the shop without taking anything after the employees started screaming for help.
  • Security guards gave chase and, with the police, managed to arrest two of them. 

Two men were arrested after an alleged failed robbery attempt at a shop in Cresta Mall, Randburg, on Monday morning.

According to the police, six armed suspects entered the shop and allegedly pointed firearms at employees but fled soon after without taking anything after the staff screamed for help.

Security guards responded to the calls for help and chased the suspects who fled on foot into a local business complex in Fairlands.

READ | 2 suspects caught after allegedly hijacking a car, robbing couple at Cresta Mall in Joburg

"The suspects hijacked two vehicles inside the business complex, but they were cornered by the police and security guards before they could drive out," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

Two suspects, aged 42 and 48, were arrested while the others managed to escape.

An unlicenced firearm was recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that can help apprehend the other suspects can call their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

Related Links
PICS | Arrests as police clash with EFF protesters over employees being 'forced to pull down...
Official arrested after allegedly planning to assassinate Eastern Cape municipal boss
Brazen robbery of assault rifles from police station has union angry
Read more on:
johannesburgcrime
Lottery
1 lucky player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2797 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 608 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6983 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2696 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-0.17)
ZAR/EUR
19.77
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
12.15
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.25)
Gold
1957.95
(+0.79)
Silver
27.17
(+1.51)
Platinum
955.52
(+2.70)
Brent Crude
40.37
(-1.48)
Palladium
2302.00
(-0.26)
All Share
56327.05
(+0.43)
Top 40
51976.82
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10163.36
(-0.40)
Industrial 25
75196.49
(+0.50)
Resource 10
56746.93
(+0.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo