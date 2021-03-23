16m ago

2 more alleged Boko Haram gang members arrested in Gauteng

Marvin Charles
  • The arrests came after businesspeople in and around Mamelodi alleged they were forced to pay "protection fees".
  • Another two arrests were made two weeks ago as the police try to curb crimes committed by the notorious Boko Haram gang.
  •  Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni has requested the communities of Mamelodi and surrounds to continue to work closely with the police. 

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni has announced that two more alleged members of the Boko Haram gang have been arrested on charges of robbery.

This after businesspeople in and around Mamelodi alleged they were forced to pay the suspects in exchange for some kind of "protection" for themselves and their businesses. Another two arrests were made two weeks ago as the police try to curb the criminal activities committed by the gang. 

READ | Case against two allegedly linked to Boko Haram gang postponed as lawyer not in court

According to the police, the two suspects, who were arrested on Tuesday, made their first court appearance and the case was postponed to 12 April for bail applications, pending further investigation.

Gauteng police had previously assured victims and complainants that in order for the police to effectively investigate and arrest Boko Haram members, they would have to go through with the entire process of reporting a crime.

Complainants were urged to refrain from withdrawing reported cases, and were encouraged to submit statements to the investigators and, where necessary, participate in identification parades and other investigative processes.

Mthombeni requested the communities of Mamelodi and surrounds to continue to work closely with the police towards disrupting and ending Boko Haram's reign of terror.

"While we, as the SAPS, are encouraged by the responsiveness of the complainants that has led to the arrest of four suspects so far, we hope that those who were previously afraid are now encouraged to report their cases so that these criminals are apprehended and taken to task," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
