2 more arrests made in R130m Cell C tender scam

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
(Gallo Images)
  • Two more suspects linked to a R130 million tender scam at Cell C have been arrested.
  • It is alleged the accused all played a role in inflating the invoices of service providers and pocketing the money.
  • The crimes are said to have taken place between 2012 and 2019 while one of the accused was a Cell C executive.

The Hawks have arrested two more suspects allegedly linked to a R130 million tender scam at Cell C.

According to the Hawks, one of the suspects, Michelle Pillay, 37, was successfully traced and arrested at her Sandton home on Tuesday.

Her co-accused, Khatiya Patel, 42, handed herself over to police on Wednesday morning, when she was charged.

Pillay and Patel subsequently appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, facing fraud and money laundering charges. They were granted bail of R30 000 each.

The apprehension of Pillay and Patel follows the arrests of their husbands.

News24 previously reported Pillay's husband, Adriaan Pillay, 39, who is the director of a company called Techno Genius and Patel's husband, Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, a former Cell C executive, were arrested in 2021.

It is alleged Adriaan and Adamjee inflated the invoices of service providers, resulting in losses to the tune of R130 million for Cell C.

Adamjee was an IT manager at one of Cell C's service providers and is alleged to have committed the crimes between 2012 and 2019 with a director of one of the mobile network operator's service providers.

"The Hawks' investigation ensued in 2020, following an internal audit that was done at the cellphone company, which resulted in the arrest of [Adamjee] last month," Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said at the time.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mulamu said further investigations had revealed Patel also allegedly colluded and inflated rates for the IT and network services rendered to Cell C while working as an administrator at Techno Genius during the same period.

Meanwhile, Pillay had allegedly received approximately R3 million into her bank account, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

"The case was postponed to 16 February 2022 for docket disclosure and they will be joining their husbands, Adriaan Pillay and Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, and their co-accused, Manuel Reimaldo Teixeira, 62, and Lufuno Lesly Nevhutalu, 59, Mulamu said.

The Hawks added the case was still being investigated, which could result in more arrests.

