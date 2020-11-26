1h ago

add bookmark

2 more trucks torched on R59 near Albertsdal, driver critically wounded by gunman

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A truck driver was shot on Thursday morning.
A truck driver was shot on Thursday morning.
PHOTO: iStock

Two trucks were set alight on the R59 near Albertsdal in Gauteng – one just before midnight and the other after 01:00 on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili, in one incident, the driver was shot and is in a critical condition in hospital.

"Allegations are that both trucks were set alight by a group of six men driving a Hyundai H100," Muridili said. "Both trucks at the time had stopped along the R59," she added.

This is the latest in a spate of attacks on trucks.

On Wednesday morning, two trucks were set alight on the N12 highway near Daveyton in Ekurhuleni.

News24 previously reported that five trucks were set alight on the R59 between Parys and Sasolburg, just before 21:00 on Saturday.

Last week, nine trucks with trailers were torched in Heidelberg. On Tuesday morning, two truck drivers narrowly escaped infernos when their trucks were allegedly petrol bombed in Mpumalanga.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence and vandalism that is affecting the road freight industry.

Mary Phadi, president of the Truckers Association of South Africa, told News24 the attacks stem from unhappiness about the employment of drivers from other countries.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimefires
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 967 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1826 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 10141 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.15
(-0.26)
ZAR/GBP
20.26
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
18.06
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.40)
Gold
1816.07
(+0.45)
Silver
23.40
(+0.29)
Platinum
961.00
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
48.73
(+1.57)
Palladium
2350.00
(+1.16)
All Share
57846.06
(+0.18)
Top 40
53025.56
(+0.16)
Financial 15
11622.86
(-0.16)
Industrial 25
79879.66
(+0.06)
Resource 10
52778.26
(+0.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo