2 more Tshwane Metro cops nabbed over corruption claims

Jenni Evans
Tshwane Metro.
  • Another two Tshwane Metro traffic officers were arrested for alleged corruption and malfeasance.
  • This follows the arrest of 11 others on Friday. 
  • They allegedly demanded and received bribes from motorists.

Two more Tshwane Metro traffic officers were arrested for allegedly demanding and receiving bribes from motorists who broke the rules of the road. 

This followed an 18-month investigation called "Operation Bunny", according to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane. 

On Friday, 11 others were also arrested. 

They allegedly demanded and received bribes from the drivers of unroadworthy vehicles and people committing other traffic-related transgressions. 

The 13, who are between the ages of 32 and 57, will appear in the Pretoria, Hammanskraal and Temba magistrate's courts on Tuesday. 

The RTMC called on the City of the Tshwane to start its own disciplinary processes without delay. 

"A strong message needs to be sent out indicating that corruption destroys lives and it will not be tolerated within the law enforcement fraternity," said Zwane. 

