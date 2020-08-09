2 more Tshwane Metro cops nabbed over corruption claims

Another two Tshwane Metro traffic officers were arrested for alleged corruption and malfeasance.

Two more Tshwane Metro traffic officers were arrested for allegedly demanding and receiving bribes from motorists who broke the rules of the road.

This followed an 18-month investigation called "Operation Bunny", according to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

They allegedly demanded and received bribes from the drivers of unroadworthy vehicles and people committing other traffic-related transgressions.

BREAKING: Two more Tshwane Metro Police traffic officers have been arrested for alleged corruption. A total of 13 officers have now been arrested since Friday. Court appearance is on Tuesday in Pretoria, Hammanskraal and Temba. pic.twitter.com/s3DjsWrLUO — Road Traffic Management Corporation (At ??) (@TrafficRTMC) August 9, 2020

The 13, who are between the ages of 32 and 57, will appear in the Pretoria, Hammanskraal and Temba magistrate's courts on Tuesday.

The RTMC called on the City of the Tshwane to start its own disciplinary processes without delay.

"A strong message needs to be sent out indicating that corruption destroys lives and it will not be tolerated within the law enforcement fraternity," said Zwane.