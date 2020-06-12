1h ago

2 North West municipalities may be taken back to Level 4 due to rising Covid-19 infections

Ntwaagae Seleka
The North West Province is seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases.
Getty Images
  • Matlosana and Rustenburg have been identified as hotspots in the province due to mining activities.
  • The proposal will be handed to the Provincial Command Centre and later its national counterpart for approval.
  • The North West is considering moving two municipalities back to Level 4 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The North West Department of Health is considering taking two municipalities back to Level 4 due to increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections. 

Rustenburg and Matlosana municipalities, where mining activities take place, have recorded a spike in infections.

City Press earlier reported Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said the numbers in North West showed the "direct impact of mining operations" on Covid-19 cases, and emphasised the need for things to be done differently as mining companies brought back most of their employees during Level 3.

By Thursday afternoon, about 757 people had tested positive for the virus in the province, with five deaths and 128 recoveries recorded. Four new Covid-19-related deaths were registered.

Sambatha said he would ask the Provincial Command Council to take Matlosana and Rustenburg municipalities back to Level 4.

He added if it agreed with his proposal, it would be escalated to the National Coronavirus Command Council for approval.

Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said: "The statement was made during the provincial Covid-19 status review held in Klerksdorp on Tuesday. This is prompted by the sudden sharp increase in the two mining sub-districts of Rustenburg and Matlosana."

