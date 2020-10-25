2 North West traffic cops arrested for allegedly demanding R5 000 to release impounded truck

Two traffic officers were arrested after they allegedly impounded a truck for unspecified reasons, and later demanded a R5 000 payment.

They were arrested soon after receiving the money in a sting operation.

They are expected to appear at the Temba Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Two traffic officers were arrested for allegedly demanding R5 000 to release a truck they had impounded.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the incident happened on the R101 in North West on Tuesday.

"An arrangement was made for the money to be delivered to the suspects at Makapanstad traffic offices," RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

He said that the incident was reported to members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), who then set up a sting operation with the help of the Hawks.

"The suspects were arrested soon after receiving the money and have been held at the Makapanstad police station," Zwane said.

The pair is expected to appear at the Temba Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Fraud and corruption

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, two administrative clerks at the Lekwa licencing authority in Standerton, Mpumalanga were dismissed following an internal disciplinary hearing that found them guilty of gross dishonesty and fraud.

"Ms Sandy Freddah Manana and Ms Illody Mildred Townsend were dismissed for misrepresenting information on the eNatis system by unlawfully changing particulars of vehicle owner to a bogus dealership to evade payment of full licencing fees that were due to the licensing authority," Zwane said.

He added that the state lost an estimated R4 million in revenue from these transactions, but that it was believed that fraud and corruption at Lekwa licencing authority had cost the state more than R50 million in unpaid fees and penalties.

The suspects are on still on trial in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court facing similar charges.

"They are part of eight officials that were arrested at the licencing authority in August last year."

They are expected to appear in court on 11 December.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.



