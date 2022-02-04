Two orphans, caregiver die as Gauteng orphanage goes up in flames

A caregiver and two of the orphans she took care of have died after an orphanage in the Ekurhuleni metro went up in flames while they were sleeping.

Two teenage orphans escaped unharmed.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Willie Ntladi said the fire started on Thursday at around 22:00.

He said the four-bedroomed house operated as an orphanage.

Inside were a caregiver in her 50s, two girls, aged 7 and 8, as well as the two teenage boys, who were sleeping in a separate bedroom.

He added:

Allegations are that there was load shedding in the area, and they had used a candle. They allegedly went to bed with the candle still on in their bedroom, and their blankets caught alight. The entire bedroom then caught alight.

Ntladi said the fire was limited to the main bedroom and claimed the lives of the girls and their caregiver.



This is a developing story.

