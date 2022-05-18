22m ago

2 people arrested for murder of Cape Union Mart executive Renée Jain

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Renée Jain was killed at her residence at the De Vierde Liefde Nature Reserve in Wolsely, Western Cape.
PHOTO: Facebook, FEDISA
  • Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of Renée Jain.
  • The Cape Union Mart executive was murdered in her Wolseley home in 2021.
  • She was assaulted and suffocated by her assailants.

Two men have been arrested for the murder of Cape Union Mart executive Renée Jain.

Provincial Organised Crime detectives conducted a tracing operation in Tulbagh in the early hours of Wednesday.

At around 04:20, two suspects, aged 21 and 23, were arrested. They face charges of murder and aggravated robbery, said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

Jain's body was discovered in her residence at De Vierde Liefde Nature Reserve, a private nature reserve estate near Wolseley in the Western Cape, last March. Her body was discovered after a house robbery at her neighbour's property, which was allegedly carried out by her killers.

An IT expert, Jain was Cape Union Mart's enterprise application manager, who also served on the advisory council of the Fedisa fashion academy in Cape Town.

At the time, police said three suspects had fled the scene.

Traut had said:

The suspects fled the second crime scene in a Nissan X-Trail which they took during the house robbery. This vehicle and other stolen property were recovered by police the next day at the Wolseley cemetery.

A post-mortem revealed that Renée was assaulted and suffocated by her attackers.

"The meticulous investigation by detectives and the gathering of forensic evidence uncovered the identities of the suspects," said Traut.

The two men are expected to appear in the Wolseley Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

Jain's mother Cathy Bruyns said the long wait for an arrest was a testament to the failures of the police's forensic analysis system.

"I'm lucky in that I only had to wait 16 months, while some people wait more than three years for forensic results," she added.

renée jaincape townwestern capecrimegender based violence
