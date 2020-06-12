2 people on the East Rand arrested for possession of explosives

The suspects were arrested following an intelligence-led operation that uncovered a small cache of explosives.

Two suspects were arrested in the East Rand on Friday for the possession of explosives and more than R100 000 in cash following an intelligence-driven operation.



The police raided the house in Hlabane Street, Masimini, at around 06:00.

"Upon their [police's] arrival at the mentioned address, in an outside room, they found a man and a woman aged 34 and 25, respectively," spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement.

The police searched the premises and found 44 blasting cartridges, one roll of detonating cord, four connector cord fuses and more than R100 000 in cash.

Both suspects were arrested.

Makhubele said they were expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Gauteng police commissioner General Elias Mawela commended the work done by the police and urged the community to continue to work with them to fight crime by calling the Crime Stop number.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley