1h ago

add bookmark

2 people on the East Rand arrested for possession of explosives

Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of explosives.
Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of explosives.
iStock
  • The suspects were arrested following an intelligence-led operation that uncovered a small cache of explosives. 
  • The suspects were also found in possession of more than R100 000 in cash.
  • Both suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Two suspects were arrested in the East Rand on Friday for the possession of explosives and more than R100 000 in cash following an intelligence-driven operation.

The police raided the house in Hlabane Street, Masimini, at around 06:00.

"Upon their [police's] arrival at the mentioned address, in an outside room, they found a man and a woman aged 34 and 25, respectively," spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement.

The police searched the premises and found 44 blasting cartridges, one roll of detonating cord, four connector cord fuses and more than R100 000 in cash.

Both suspects were arrested.

Makhubele said they were expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Gauteng police commissioner General Elias Mawela commended the work done by the police and urged the community to continue to work with them to fight crime by calling the Crime Stop number.

Compiled by Alex Mitchley

Related Links
Teen drugged, raped and dumped in bush next to a high school
Man nabbed after stealing bakkie in front of owner's home in Cape Town
Cyclist dies after being dragged down Joburg road by 'drunken' BMW driver
Read more on:
johannesburgcrime
Lottery
One person nets R285k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7686 votes
Cricket
12% - 2208 votes
Soccer
24% - 4355 votes
Golf
7% - 1293 votes
Other
15% - 2825 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

5h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.03
(+0.86)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(+1.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.18
(+1.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.36)
Gold
1729.88
(+0.21)
Silver
17.46
(-0.75)
Platinum
808.00
(+1.19)
Brent Crude
38.32
(-7.62)
Palladium
1925.00
(+1.18)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo