2 people killed, 2 others injured in M1 crash in Johannesburg

Two people died and two others were injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the M1 highway in Houghton, Johannesburg on Friday.

ER24 paramedics said they found one of the vehicles on its roof in the middle of the road, and debris scattered across the highway at 20:00. Two bodies were found outside the overturned vehicle.

Paramedics said:

Unfortunately, both had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Two others sustained moderate injuries and were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care.

The cause of the accident was not yet known.







Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



