2 people killed, 3 injured in 2 separate crashes in Secunda

Two people have died and three were injured after two separate crashes in Secunda on Saturday.

According to paramedics, four people travelling in a light motor vehicle were found lying inside the car at about 11:35 on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring said the vehicle had been found smashed into the front of a truck on the side of Charlie 5 Road in Secunda.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that two men had sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead," he said.



A woman was found with several injuries and in a critical condition, while a man escaped with minor injuries.

They were treated for their injuries, and the woman was given advanced life support before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s sustained critical head injuries after losing control of his motorbike and crashing on Nelson Mandela Drive in Secunda.

Meiring said that when paramedics arrived on the scene around 23:00, they found the man lying a short distance away from his motorcycle.

Meiring said:

Several members of the community were providing the man [with] first aid. He had sustained a significant head injury, leaving him in a critical condition.

"The man was treated and provided with advanced life support before being transported to Mediclinic Highveld for urgent," Meiring added.







