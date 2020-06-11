1h ago

2 police officers charged over allegedly robbing fellow cop and his wife at gunpoint

Alex Mitchley
Police officers.
Police officers.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Two police officers have been accused of robbing one of their own at gun point. 
  • The accused allegedly stole cash and a state-issued tablet. 
  • The incident took place in Limpopo on Wednesday, and the arrests were made shortly afterwards.

Two police officers stationed in Limpopo, who are accused of robbing another police officer and his wife at gunpoint, were arrested on Wednesday.

The accused are Sergeant Reuben Madida, 48, and Warrant Officer Machel Raedani, 56, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said in a statement.

They appeared in the Mutale Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and the pointing of a firearm.

The case was postponed to 23 June to arrange for a prosecutor and further investigations.

Police said Raedani was stationed at Mutale police station in Thohoyandou and Madida was stationed at Waterval police station in Louis Trichardt.

It is alleged the two men accosted a warrant officer attached to the Local Criminal Record Centre in Kempton Park and his wife while they were driving in Tshandama Village community in Thohoyandou.

Forced to stop

"The warrant officer was in the company of his wife, driving along the Tshandama/Khubvi public road, when he was allegedly ordered by the occupants of a Ford Focus to stop, who in the process, allegedly pointed a firearm at them," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

"The victim kept on driving until he was allegedly blocked by another vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee. He and his wife were then robbed of cash and a state tablet at gunpoint.

"The couple alerted the local police who immediately commenced with investigations which led to the arrests."

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers praised the police for quickly arresting the suspects and condemned the alleged criminal behaviour of the police officers.

"Although the majority of police members carry out their tasks with diligence and integrity, decisive action will be taken against any member who engages in criminal activities," Scheepers said.

