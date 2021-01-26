23m ago

2 police officers dead after car collides with truck in KZN

Lwandile Bhengu
Two police officers were killed in a horror crash early on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two police officers were killed when their car collided with a truck on Tuesday morning. 

Paramedics responded to the scene on the M7 Edwin Swales Drive, where a truck and a light motor vehicle had collided, and found a man and a woman in the car. 

READ | Doctor who died in helicopter crash tried to save Jackson Mthembu's life that same day

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found that two police officers in the light motor vehicle had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them. They were declared dead on the scene," said advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson.

Jamieson said the driver of the truck had been treated by paramedics before being transported to a hospital. 

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

"It is alleged this morning [Tuesday] at 04:30, two police officers stationed at Cato Manor Detective Services, were driving on Edwin Swales Drive when their vehicle was struck by a truck that failed to stop at an intersection. Both police officers, aged 37 and 40, died at the scene," said Mbele.

