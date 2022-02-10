41m ago

2 survive light aircraft crash near Cape Point

Jenni Evans
SANParks

Two men survived a light aircraft crash in the Cape Point section of the Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town on Thursday. 

SA National Parks said the two occupants were taken to hospital for further examination. 

Their plane crashed at around 13:40 along Link Road. 

The circumstances around the incident are unknown.

The Western Cape government's emergency services said the plane crash-landed.

Link and Olifantsbos roads in Cape Point has been closed until further notice. 

SANParks said mountain staff, the South African Air Force, Cape Medical Response, Simon's Town police, Metro Search and Rescue, and Simon's Town Fire and Rescue Services responded to the incident. 

