2 survive light aircraft crash near Cape Point

Two men survived a light aircraft crash in the Cape Point section of the Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town on Thursday.



SA National Parks said the two occupants were taken to hospital for further examination.

Their plane crashed at around 13:40 along Link Road.

The circumstances around the incident are unknown.

The light aircraft had two occupants who suffered minor injuries, and have thus been transported to hospital for further examination.



We'd like to wish the occupants a speedy recovery during this time.



The details surrounding the cause of the crash are unknown at this stage. pic.twitter.com/gOXELH2KhT — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) February 10, 2022

The Western Cape government's emergency services said the plane crash-landed.

Link and Olifantsbos roads in Cape Point has been closed until further notice.

SANParks said mountain staff, the South African Air Force, Cape Medical Response, Simon's Town police, Metro Search and Rescue, and Simon's Town Fire and Rescue Services responded to the incident.