2 suspected hijackers killed during shootout with police in Centurion

Alex Mitchley
  • The police spotted the suspected hijackers driving in Centurion on Thursday morning.
  • When they attempted to intercept the vehicle, the suspects allegedly started shooting at the police who returned fire.
  • Two of the suspects were killed while two others were injured. Two police officers were also injured during the shootout. 

Two suspects believed to be behind the recent spate of hijackings in Gauteng were shot and killed, while two of their accomplices were injured during a shootout with the police in Centurion on Thursday morning.

After spotting the men travelling in a black BMW 135i in Centurion, members of the Gauteng Specific Crime Trio Team started following the suspects.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said after observing the suspects, the police decided to intercept the vehicle which led to the suspects allegedly shooting at police who returned fire.

"Two suspects were killed while the other two were taken to hospital under police guard," Peters added.

Two police officers, who were wounded during the shootout, were airlifted to hospital.

"Police at the crime scene seized two rifles and a pistol, as well as the suspect's vehicle which has since been confirmed as having been hijacked in Honeydew, Johannesburg, in July this year.

READ | Joburg shooting: 3 alleged hijackers killed after shootout with police

"The suspects will be charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition, and possession of hijacked vehicle.

"More charges may be added pending further investigation."

Following the shootout and subsequent arrests, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela issued a stern warning to criminals that the police would intensify efforts to ensure the space they operated in was squeezed to the minimum.

Mawela commended the relentless efforts of the investigating team that continued to work hard on decreasing the volumes of hijackings where victims were often seriously injured or killed.

He also wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.

