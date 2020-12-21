1h ago

add bookmark

2 suspects arrested after allegedly attacking off-duty police officer in KZN

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock/ TheCrimsonRibbon
iStock/ TheCrimsonRibbon
  • Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an off-duty police officer of his service pistol and his car.
  • The officer sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
  • On Monday, the men appeared in the Melmoth Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of stolen property and attempted murder as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an off-duty police officer of his service pistol and his car in a parking lot in Richards Bay.

The officer, who is a member of the Empangeni Tactical Response Team, had just parked his car when two unknown men attacked him at 19:00 on Sunday.

"They overpowered him and robbed him of his service pistol as well as his vehicle," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said. 

He added several shots were fired at the police officer by the suspects. 

The officer sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

ALSO READ | Cop shot in Eastern Cape, police in hot pursuit of suspect

After charges of attempted murder and carjacking were opened for investigation at the Richards Bay police station, the Empangeni K9 Unit and Ulundi Tactical Response Team followed up on information about the suspects. 

"The vehicle was traced to the Melmoth area," Naicker said.

Melmoth police were alerted and they blocked off all routes. 

Naicker said they spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued. 

"There was a shootout between the suspects and police."

The suspects lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. 

The suspects, aged 23 and 29, were then arrested.

When the police searched them, they were found in possession of a firearm that belonged to the police officer.

On Monday, they appeared in the Melmoth Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of stolen property and attempted murder as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the attack on the police officer.

"The criminals should know that an attack on a police officer is an attack on the nation," he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 8695 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7732 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 3026 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+1.03)
ZAR/GBP
19.42
(+1.47)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(+0.88)
ZAR/AUD
11.03
(+1.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.00)
Gold
1880.00
(-0.10)
Silver
26.28
(+1.72)
Platinum
1014.00
(-1.36)
Brent Crude
52.22
(0.00)
Palladium
2316.00
(-1.26)
All Share
58714.87
(-1.80)
Top 40
53784.25
(-1.66)
Financial 15
11824.98
(-4.87)
Industrial 25
77586.19
(-0.74)
Resource 10
56463.23
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo