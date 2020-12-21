2 suspects arrested after allegedly attacking off-duty police officer in KZN

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an off-duty police officer of his service pistol and his car.

The officer sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

On Monday, the men appeared in the Melmoth Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of stolen property and attempted murder as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an off-duty police officer of his service pistol and his car in a parking lot in Richards Bay.

The officer, who is a member of the Empangeni Tactical Response Team, had just parked his car when two unknown men attacked him at 19:00 on Sunday.

"They overpowered him and robbed him of his service pistol as well as his vehicle," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

He added several shots were fired at the police officer by the suspects.

After charges of attempted murder and carjacking were opened for investigation at the Richards Bay police station, the Empangeni K9 Unit and Ulundi Tactical Response Team followed up on information about the suspects.

"The vehicle was traced to the Melmoth area," Naicker said.

Melmoth police were alerted and they blocked off all routes.

Naicker said they spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.

"There was a shootout between the suspects and police."

The suspects lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

The suspects, aged 23 and 29, were then arrested.

When the police searched them, they were found in possession of a firearm that belonged to the police officer.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the attack on the police officer.

"The criminals should know that an attack on a police officer is an attack on the nation," he said.

