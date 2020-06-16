1h ago

add bookmark

2 suspects caught after allegedly hijacking a car, robbing couple at Cresta Mall in Joburg

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Two men were caught after allegedly committing a robbery and hijacking at Cresta Mall.
  • One of the suspects was shot and injured during a shootout with the police and security guards.
  • Two others fled on foot, leaving the hijacked vehicle behind, while the two who were apprehended are expected in court soon.

Swift response by alert police officers and security guards led to the arrest of two suspects who were caught soon after allegedly committing a robbery and hijacking at Cresta Mall in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Two other suspects are still on the run.

It is alleged the four suspects, who were driving in a white Toyota Etios, first hijacked an Opel Corsa at Cresta Mall's parking lot.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the suspects also allegedly robbed a couple of their cellphones and other items.

"As the suspects were about to exit the mall, they were confronted by the police and security guards and a shootout ensued.

"One suspect was shot and injured, and was taken to hospital where he is under police guard. A second suspect was arrested, while the other two suspects fled on foot.

"The police recovered an unlicenced firearm, the hijacked vehicle and other items robbed from the couple. They have established the suspect's Toyota Etios was used as an Uber car," said Makhubele.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court soon.

Related Links
Armed suspects arrested in Greytown
Business robbers arrested
Shootout, car chase through Cape Town suburbs after alleged robbers try to run over officers
Read more on:
johannesburgcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
26% - 788 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 174 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
26% - 780 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
42% - 1256 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.19
(-0.63)
ZAR/GBP
21.63
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.77)
Gold
1726.90
(+0.18)
Silver
17.47
(+0.65)
Platinum
825.51
(+0.01)
Brent Crude
39.47
(+2.44)
Palladium
1926.01
(+0.13)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo