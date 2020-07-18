2 trucks set alight, 1 damaged during protest action in Cape Town

Two trucks were set alight and another damaged during protest action near the R300 in Cape Town on Saturday.

It is believed the protests were due to power interruptions as a result of cable theft in Wesbank.

Major roads were also shut down during the protest, some due to burning tyres.

According to City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan, a truck was set alight in Eersteriv Way between Forest Drive and Old Faure Road.

Cape Town - R300 Route (Update): earlier today, near Delft pic.twitter.com/ogV28PGCFf — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 18, 2020

Cape Town - R300 Highway (Update): HEAVY QUEUES at Delft pic.twitter.com/VYiwA8sB2w — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 18, 2020

The truck driver told the police his vehicle had been petrol-bombed by a mob who fled the scene.

He did not sustain any injuries.

A second truck was damaged on Japhta K Masemola Road close to Baden Powell Drive, with the driver also escaping injury.

A third truck was set alight between Eersteriv Way and Rotterdam Road.

According to Wayne Dyason of the city's Law Enforcement Unit, the protests were linked to power interruptions in Wesbank, Delft, due to cable theft.

Information sent to Jordaan indicated major roads were shut down, including Baden Powell Drive in both directions between Macassar and Swartklip roads, as well as Baden Powell Drive at the N2 bridge.

Hindle Road and the Stellenbosch Arterial were also shut down, as well as Wesbank Main Road due to burning tyres.

Hindle Road and the Stellenbosch Arterial were later reopened.

Eersteriv Way was also closed between Rotterdam Road and Main Street in Mfuleni, Jordaan said.