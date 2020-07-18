9m ago

add bookmark

2 trucks set alight, 1 damaged during protest action in Cape Town

Azarrah Karrim
(Photo: @BOSBEER2006, Twitter)
(Photo: @BOSBEER2006, Twitter)
  • Two trucks were set alight and another damaged during protest action near the R300 in Cape Town on Saturday.
  • It is believed the protests were due to power interruptions as a result of cable theft in Wesbank. 
  • Major roads were also shut down during the protest, some due to burning tyres. 

Two trucks were set alight and major roads were shut down on Saturday during a protest near the R300 in Cape Town.

According to City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan, a truck was set alight in Eersteriv Way between Forest Drive and Old Faure Road.

READ | N2 reopened after stone throwing, protest action in Cape Town

The truck driver told the police his vehicle had been petrol-bombed by a mob who fled the scene.

He did not sustain any injuries.

A second truck was damaged on Japhta K Masemola Road close to Baden Powell Drive, with the driver also escaping injury.

A third truck was set alight between Eersteriv Way and Rotterdam Road.

According to Wayne Dyason of the city's Law Enforcement Unit, the protests were linked to power interruptions in Wesbank, Delft, due to cable theft.

ALSO READ | Protests over destruction of illegal structures disrupt traffic in Cape Town

Information sent to Jordaan indicated major roads were shut down, including Baden Powell Drive in both directions between Macassar and Swartklip roads, as well as Baden Powell Drive at the N2 bridge.

Hindle Road and the Stellenbosch Arterial were also shut down, as well as Wesbank Main Road due to burning tyres.

Hindle Road and the Stellenbosch Arterial were later reopened.

Eersteriv Way was also closed between Rotterdam Road and Main Street in Mfuleni, Jordaan said.

Related Links
N2 reopened after stone throwing, protest action in Cape Town
Covid19: Government has R300 million available for rental relief support
Two men caught with illicit cigarettes worth about R300k granted bail
Read more on:
city of cape towncape townfireroad closuresprotest
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
18% - 1416 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
44% - 3374 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 2952 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

14h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo