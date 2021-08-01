2 Tshwane metro cops killed, another injured as suspected drunk driver rams into accident scene

Two Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers were killed and a third was injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them at an accident scene on Saturday.

One of the three officers, who was off duty, had initially been injured in an accident on the R80 Mabopane highway earlier that evening, according to metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

The other two, who were on duty, went to the scene and while they were trying to help her, became involved in a second accident.

The off-duty officer was killed in the second crash, as well as one of the officers who helped her. The third officer was injured.

"While they were busy attending to the injured TMPD [colleague], a Mercedes Benz drove into them, causing a second accident which killed the off-duty [colleague] and one of the officers who was assisting her. The other TMPD officer, who was assisting with the first accident scene, was injured," Mahamba said on Sunday.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz, who was also injured, was arrested for suspected drunk driving, according to Mahamba.

"The TMPD is saddened and shocked by the death of two of its officers and would like to send heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and colleagues. May their souls rest in peace," Mahamba said.

