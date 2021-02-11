2 women taken in for questioning after robbery at Standard Bank branch

Two women have been taken in for questioning in connection with a bank robbery at the Nonesi Mall Standard Bank branch in Komani, the Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

Two women have been taken in for questioning by the police in connection with a bank robbery that was carried out by a lone armed man at the Nonesi Mall Standard Bank branch in Komani, the Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

This after a search for the getaway vehicle used by the suspect led the police to the women.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said this came after the VW Polo hatchback was found at a house in Mlungisi Township, Komani.

Mdleleni added the suspect entered the bank posing as a customer before pulling a gun on a bank teller and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Standard Bank spokesperson Ross Linstrom said the bank was co-operating with the authorities, adding the safety of the staff and customers was its primary concern after such an incident.

"Our staff and customers have been provided with the support and any assistance that they may require. The branch is still operational," he added.

"A case of armed robbery was opened and police are following up on leads. Later, a Polo vehicle that was used as a getaway car was found in one of the houses at Mlungisi Township and two females were taken in by the police for questioning," said Mdleleni.

The police have appealed to anyone who can assist them with any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to call Detective Captain Archie Boqwana on 071 352 4546 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.



