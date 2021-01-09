2 young children among five killed in horror Limpopo crash

Two children were among five people killed in a horrific smash on the N1 between Kranskop and Modimolle.

A truck, an SUV and two sedans are understood to have been involved.

Limpopo's transport department said initial investigations found the tragic chain of events was set off when one vehicle tried to overtake on a barrier line.

A five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were killed in a horrific crash in Limpopo on Saturday, which was thought to have been set off by a vehicle overtaking recklessly.

Two drivers and one other passenger also died in the smash.

The accident left debris all over the N1 between Kranskop and Modimolle.

Limpopo's transport department said a truck, an SUV and two sedans were involved.



"Preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Corolla, [which] was overtaking recklessly on a barrier line, collided head on with an oncoming truck," said the department.

"And we must indicate that the truck, when trying to swerve to avoid the accident, ended up colliding with other vehicles."

By mid-afternoon on Saturday, two drivers and three passengers - including two children - had died.

Three other people were injured.

The N1 between Kranskop and Modimolle off ramp (Middelfontein) was partially closed and south bound lanes were temporarily closed.

Footage posted on social media by a shocked driver and passenger showed a terrible scene, with very little left of one of the vehicles.

The transport department has been conducting a massive road safety campaign in anticipation of people returning from their holiday, in time for the new school year.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

