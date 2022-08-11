20 alleged July unrest instigators set to appear in court

Twenty people alleged to have instigated the July unrest through social media and other platforms are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

They face charges including conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and arson.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said police made the arrests simultaneously across the country on Thursday in connection with violence and destruction of property during last year's July unrest.

Businesses were destroyed and looted in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng at the height of the unrest, resulting in a death toll of more than 300 people and an economic loss of R50 billion.