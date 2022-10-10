20 arrested, 15 AK-47s seized at illegal mine in North West

Twenty people have been arrested by North West authorities for illegal mining, with charges ranging from violation of immigration laws and conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the National Intervention Unit and Special Task Force, arrested the group during a raid at an illegal mine in Stilfontein on Monday morning, weeks after investigations into alleged illegal mining activities in the area.

Colonel Katlego Mogale said authorities seized 15 AK-47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns, an R5, boxes full of ammunition and explosives, and an undisclosed amount of money.

They are expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.



Mogale added investigations were continuing, and there was a possibility of more arrests and seizures.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya commended law enforcement and cautioned the arrests were "only just the beginning".



Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the area on Tuesday morning.



