20 arrested in Ekurhuleni RDP house eviction protest

Protesters and police have clashed in Daveyton.

20 people were arrested.

They have been charged with public violence.

Twenty people have been arrested in an early morning protest over RDP house evictions in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said they were alerted at 07:00 on Monday morning about protesters who were blocking the road in Daveyton, on the East Rand.

"There are rules around protests and they were not following them. They were burning tyres and attacking passing motorists."

He said, after clashes, 20 people - seven men and 13 women - had been arrested and charged with public violence. They are expected to appear in court soon.

As we commemorate #SharpevilleDay, some 20 people have reportedly been arrested & some 7 others wounded in clashes with Ekuhruleni Metro Police in #Daveyton. The community is upset over evictions at a new RDP development, but municipality says many illegally moved in. @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/0scw2QeYya — Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) March 22, 2021

It is unclear how many were injured when the metro police fired rubber bullets.

