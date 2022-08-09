28m ago

add bookmark

20 arrested in raid on market in downtown Pretoria

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Marabastad in Pretoria. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2017, accessed 2022.
Marabastad in Pretoria. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2017, accessed 2022.
  • Twenty people have been arrested in Pretoria for contravening immigration laws.
  • The authorities, including officials from the labour and home affairs departments, raided the Marabastad market in a joint operation on Monday.
  • The market will remain closed until traders and owners of the stalls comply with the labour and immigration laws.

Officials have arrested 20 people for contravening immigration laws and employing undocumented foreign nationals in a raid on a market in Marabastad in downtown Pretoria.

The National Roving Team (NRT), established in 2021, along with the departments of labour and home affairs as well as law enforcement officers raided the market on Monday.

READ | ANC cannot outsource its own failings on illegal immigrants and zama zamas - analysts

The raid was carried out in response to criminal activities and to assess compliance with labour and immigration laws.

Similar operations have been carried out in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Mpumalanga.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Labour department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the Marabastad market was closed after inspectors found it to be non-compliant.

Thejane said:

The Tshwane fruit and vegetable market in Marabastad was served with a prohibition notice. In terms of an inspector's report, the market has been shut down because conditions threaten, or are likely to threaten, the health and/or safety of persons in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act of 1993.

Traders would not be allowed to trade until the market was compliant.

"Traders at the market have been prohibited from using the building due to lack of firefighting equipment at strategic locations, operating in a premises with open electrical wires, [and] non-compliance with [the] electrical installation [requirements], which poses a risk of electrocution and fire," said Thejane.

Advocate Fikiswa Bede from the Department of Labour expressed concern about traders disregarding labour and other laws.

"It is either people here are ignorant of the law, or they are just carrying on with their business without regard for the consequences," Bede said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
labour departmentpretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
7% - 340 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
62% - 2924 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
28% - 1326 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 120 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.64
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.14
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.02
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,792.97
+0.2%
Silver
20.61
-0.3%
Palladium
2,220.13
-1.0%
Platinum
942.68
-0.3%
Brent Crude
96.65
+1.8%
Top 40
63,771
0.0%
All Share
70,266
0.0%
Resource 10
65,045
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,829
0.0%
Financial 15
15,741
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo