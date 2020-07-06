15m ago

add bookmark

200 people left homeless after fire breaks out in Hout Bay's Mandela Park

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Fire in Mandela Park, Hout Bay. (Thula Thula Hout Bay, Facebook)
Fire in Mandela Park, Hout Bay. (Thula Thula Hout Bay, Facebook)
  • Approximately 200 people were left homeless after a fire on Sunday. 
  • About 50 homes were destroyed in the blaze in Mandela Park, Hout Bay. 
  • No criminal case was opened, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Approximately 200 people were left homeless and 50 homes were burnt down after a fire broke out in Mandela Park, Hout Bay on Sunday morning.

According to City's Fire and Rescue Services, they received the fire alert around 01:40.

"Crews from Constantia, Wynberg, Ottery, Sea Point, Roeland Street, Lakeside and Mitchells Plain fire stations were dispatched and fought the blaze until it was finally extinguished at 06:18," said City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that 50 dwellings burnt down and 200 people were displaced due to the fire.No fatalities or injuries were reported.

"No criminal case was opened, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined," said Van Wyk. 

Related Links
Your Monday weather: Fire warnings for parts of SA as temperatures hover around 25°C
WATCH | 200 shacks in Alexandra destroyed in fire, leaving 50 families homeless
Two killed as soldiers open fire on mourners at Ethiopian singer's funeral
Read more on:
cape townfires
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The rumour mill is rife that SA's Super Rugby franchises will play in an expanded PRO16 in Europe. Should SA Rugby look to head north?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it makes sense logistically
35% - 687 votes
No, not playing the Kiwi teams regularly equals self-destruction
22% - 421 votes
SA Rugby needs teams in both hemispheres
43% - 831 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.97
(+0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(+0.31)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
1784.28
(+0.51)
Silver
18.27
(+1.38)
Platinum
823.00
(+1.73)
Brent Crude
42.87
(0.00)
Palladium
1944.99
(+1.30)
All Share
54846.28
(+0.60)
Top 40
50503.91
(+0.65)
Financial 15
10134.53
(-0.15)
Industrial 25
76434.98
(-0.16)
Resource 10
51142.00
(+2.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo