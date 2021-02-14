2020 matric exam leaks: Report reveals no widespread leak, integrity of exams not compromised

One of the exams had leaked from one of the government's printers.

A probe by a task team found given the fact the spread of the leakages were via WhatsApp, their full extent could not be uncovered.

The investigating team found there was no widespread leak and candidates' scripts and the integrity of the combined exams were not compromised.

A report conducted by the Department of Basic Education's National Investigations Task Team has concluded there was no widespread leaking of the National Senior Certificate Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 last year.

The investigation, which was instituted by the National Examinations Irregularities Committee after reports of leaks during the examination period last year, focused on, among others, investigative marking, verification and statistical analysis of marks.

"What appeared from the investigation was that candidates had in fact shown that they had done the work individually, and that there was no evidence of collusion, and that the leaks had really spread through a WhatsApp message," committee chairperson advocate Luvuyo Bono said during a briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

Bono added, based on evidence presented, the team found the combined examinations were not compromised and the committee was happy with the report's findings.

The dead of the National Investigations Task Team, Hugh Amoore, said they were tasked to establish the extent of the leaks, determine the source of the security breach and identify candidates who had access to the leaked papers.

The full extent of the leaks could not be uncovered because they were spread via WhatsApp.

Amoore added an investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) had found a leak had occurred from one province's contract printers and the suspect involved was arrested and appeared in court.

He said the department had conducted intensive audits on the distribution of both question papers and found there were no breaches during their storage and distribution.

Evidence showed 236 mathematics and 62 physical sciences candidates were sent screenshots before the paper 2 examinations, the report found.

But the task team said the available evidence could not conclude the full extent of the leaks.

No evidence

Investigative marking for mathematics was conducted at 116 centres and 5 612 were verified, while for physical sciences, 17 centres were audited and 473 scripts verified.

"The investigative marking aimed to determine any unusual patterns and particularly to determine whether to establish if there had been any collusion at a particular centre in respect of a particular question or question papers," Amoore said.

He added the findings from the investigative marking process showed most scripts were individual work and scores of those who were in a WhatsApp group, termed "A" (a high achievers group), were high.

Candidates who were in WhatsApp group A had access to questions 6.2 and 6.4, each carrying five marks.

The report revealed there were nine WhatsApp groups and they were categorised from A to I. They consisted of 283 candidates and 180 were verified.

"This investigative marking was subject to verification by a team from the department of people that were in specific groups. And the headlines from that verification are clear that no evidence was found to suggest that these candidates benefited from prior access to the question paper or sub questions," Amoore said.

Suspected candidates (those who were sent screenshots) received different marks per questions.

He added other candidates' performances showed evidence there was a need for further investigation.

The team had also conducted statistical analysis of the number of people who wrote the two papers from 2016 and found there was no unusual patterns.

Recommendations

Based on the evidence we have available at the moment from the investigative marking and the statistical analysis, widespread leaks do not seem to have occurred. There has been no compromise to the integrity of the 2020 combined examination as a whole. The integrity of the Mathematics P2 and Physical Sciences P2 has not been compromised overall.

According to the report:

The investigation concluded although there were two serious leaks, the damage, however, was limited to a small number of candidates who had accessed the two papers prior to them being written.

The team recommended it was important the case against the suspect from the Government Printing Works, who was accused of stealing and leaking the papers, be finalised and concluded.

The task team submitted the report with recommendations to the Council for Quality Assurance, Umalusi, last Friday.

Only in category C and D, the results will be blocked pending further investigation.

In categories A, and B the results will be released, pending further investigation.

In category E, results will be released pending school level investigation.

Umalusi was expected to brief on the integrity of the examinations on Monday.

