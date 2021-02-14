1h ago

add bookmark

2020 matric exam leaks: Report reveals no widespread leak, integrity of exams not compromised

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fumigation takes place in a classroom in preparation of the opening of schools under Level 3 lockdown.
Fumigation takes place in a classroom in preparation of the opening of schools under Level 3 lockdown.
GCIS
  • One of the exams had leaked from one of the government's printers.
  • A probe by a task team found given the fact the spread of the leakages were via WhatsApp, their full extent could not be uncovered. 
  • The investigating team found there was no widespread leak and candidates' scripts and the integrity of the combined exams were not compromised. 

A report conducted by the Department of Basic Education's National Investigations Task Team has concluded there was no widespread leaking of the National Senior Certificate Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 last year.

The investigation, which was instituted by the National Examinations Irregularities Committee after reports of leaks during the examination period last year, focused on, among others, investigative marking, verification and statistical analysis of marks. 

"What appeared from the investigation was that candidates had in fact shown that they had done the work individually, and that there was no evidence of collusion, and that the leaks had really spread through a WhatsApp message," committee chairperson advocate Luvuyo Bono said during a briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

READ | Government printers identified as second source of matric exam paper leaks

Bono added, based on evidence presented, the team found the combined examinations were not compromised and the committee was happy with the report's findings.

The dead of the National Investigations Task Team, Hugh Amoore, said they were tasked to establish the extent of the leaks, determine the source of the security breach and identify candidates who had access to the leaked papers.

The full extent of the leaks could not be uncovered because they were spread via WhatsApp.

matric exam leak
Screenshot of Matric exam leak report.

Amoore added an investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) had found a leak had occurred from one province's contract printers and the suspect involved was arrested and appeared in court. 

He said the department had conducted intensive audits on the distribution of both question papers and found there were no breaches during their storage and distribution.

Evidence showed 236 mathematics and 62 physical sciences candidates were sent screenshots before the paper 2 examinations, the report found. 

But the task team said the available evidence could not conclude the full extent of the leaks.

No evidence

Investigative marking for mathematics was conducted at 116 centres and 5 612 were verified, while for physical sciences, 17 centres were audited and 473 scripts verified. 

"The investigative marking aimed to determine any unusual patterns and particularly to determine whether to establish if there had been any collusion at a particular centre in respect of a particular question or question papers," Amoore said. 

He added the findings from the investigative marking process showed most scripts were individual work and scores of those who were in a WhatsApp group, termed "A" (a high achievers group), were high. 

Candidates who were in WhatsApp group A had access to questions 6.2 and 6.4, each carrying five marks. 
 
matric exam leak
Screenshot of Matric exam leak report.

The report revealed there were nine WhatsApp groups and they were categorised from A to I. They consisted of 283 candidates and 180 were verified. 

"This investigative marking was subject to verification by a team from the department of people that were in specific groups. And the headlines from that verification are clear that no evidence was found to suggest that these candidates benefited from prior access to the question paper or sub questions," Amoore said.

Suspected candidates (those who were sent screenshots) received different marks per questions.

He added other candidates' performances showed evidence there was a need for further investigation.

The team had also conducted statistical analysis of the number of people who wrote the two papers from 2016 and found there was no unusual patterns. 

Recommendations

According to the report: 
 

  1. Based on the evidence we have available at the moment from the investigative marking and the statistical analysis, widespread leaks do not seem to have occurred.
  2. There has been no compromise to the integrity of the 2020 combined examination as a whole.
  3. The  integrity of the  Mathematics P2 and Physical Sciences P2 has not been compromised overall. 

The investigation concluded although there were two serious leaks, the damage, however, was limited to a small number of candidates who had accessed the two papers prior to them being written. 

The team recommended it was important the case against the suspect from the Government Printing Works, who was accused of stealing and leaking the papers, be finalised and concluded. 

The task team submitted the report with recommendations to the Council for Quality Assurance, Umalusi, last Friday. 

It recommended that:
 
  • Only in category C and D, the results will be blocked pending further investigation.
  • In categories A, and B the results will be released, pending further investigation.
  • In category E, results will be released pending school level investigation.

Umalusi was expected to brief on the integrity of the examinations on Monday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angie motshekgamatric 2020education
Lottery
R300K for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 735 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 920 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 4614 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
19.91
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
17.62
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.05)
Gold
1824.36
(+0.00)
Silver
27.33
(+0.02)
Platinum
1253.50
(+0.26)
Brent Crude
62.61
(+2.11)
Palladium
2380.00
(+0.57)
All Share
66132.24
(+0.38)
Top 40
60673.94
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12746.53
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
89200.59
(+0.42)
Resource 10
62978.89
(-0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo