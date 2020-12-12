205 more deaths in SA due to Covid-19-related illness and there are 8 318 new cases

There were 205 more deaths due to Covid-19-related illnesses since the national health department issued its last report.

In addition, 8 319 new cases were recorded.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced that 96 people in the Eastern Cape died, as well as 10 in the Free State, 20 in Gauteng, 20 in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Limpopo, 15 in the Northern Cape and 42 in the Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in SA to 22 952.

A cumulative total of 845 083 Covid-19 cases have been reported and SA's recoveries stand at 758 373.