21 months in prison or R8 000 fine: Man sentenced for running 'abortion pharmacy' from his home

A man caught selling abortion pills to the public in East London was sentenced to 21 months in prison or an R8 000 fine.

The sentence, by the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, came two months after Julius Kintu, 36, was found guilty of the Contravention of Medicines and Related Substances Control Act on 21 October 2022.

Cytotec tablets are used to induce an abortion.

It is sold and distributed by registered medical practitioners or pharmacists under the Schedule 4 category of the Act.

Kintu's arrest on 11 November 2021 was a joint venture by the Hawks' East London-based Narcotics Enforcement Bureau of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and SAPS Crime Intelligence.

Undercover investigators witnessed several purchases of the tablets during the period between 21 October 2021 and 11 November 2021 before swooping on Kintu's home.

At the time of his arrest, 120 Cytotec tablets were confiscated as well as cash to the value of R3 250, said Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.