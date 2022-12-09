10m ago

add bookmark

21 months in prison or R8 000 fine: Man sentenced for running 'abortion pharmacy' from his home

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
A man has been arrested for selling abortion pills.
A man has been arrested for selling abortion pills.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

A man caught selling abortion pills to the public in East London was sentenced to 21 months in prison or an R8 000 fine.

The sentence, by the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, came two months after Julius Kintu, 36, was found guilty of the Contravention of Medicines and Related Substances Control Act on 21 October 2022.

Cytotec tablets are used to induce an abortion.

It is sold and distributed by registered medical practitioners or pharmacists under the Schedule 4 category of the Act.

READ | Cops nab man selling abortion pills at Cape Town fast-food outlet, tablets valued at R270 000 seized

Kintu's arrest on 11 November 2021 was a joint venture by the Hawks' East London-based Narcotics Enforcement Bureau of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and SAPS Crime Intelligence.  

Undercover investigators witnessed several purchases of the tablets during the period between 21 October 2021 and 11 November 2021 before swooping on Kintu's home.

At the time of his arrest, 120 Cytotec tablets were confiscated as well as cash to the value of R3 250, said Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncrime and courtshealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 167 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
32% - 1528 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
31% - 1454 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
33% - 1556 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.36
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.27
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
18.28
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.76
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,796.55
+0.4%
Silver
23.26
+0.8%
Palladium
1,936.75
+0.3%
Platinum
1,007.66
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.15
-1.3%
Top 40
68,488
+0.3%
All Share
74,687
+0.3%
Resource 10
73,345
-0.6%
Industrial 25
92,851
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,438
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo