22 South Africans stranded on boat in Egypt after fleeing war in Sudan

Ntwaagae Seleka
Some South Africans have been evacuated from Sudan amid fighting between rival military factions.
Some South Africans have been evacuated from Sudan amid fighting between rival military factions.
PHOTO: @ClaysonMonyela, Twitter
  • 22 South Africans are stranded in Egypt after fleeing Sudan.
  • They were working in the country when war broke out.
  • They are waiting for clearances to leave Cairo for South Africa.

A group of 22 South Africans are stranded on a boat in Egypt after fleeing war-torn Sudan.

They made contact with the Gift of the Givers on Monday, telling the humanitarian ornganisation that they had been waiting on the boat for the past three days for clearance to catch a flight from Cairo back home, said Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

They were employed for a project in September last year in Port Sudan. The war broke out two weeks shy of the projectd completion date.

The group have been in Port Safaga for the past three days after their employer chartered a boat.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the department would intervene to get the required clearances.

READ |  South Africans safely evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan - Dirco

"We are, however, glad that the group is out of Sudan and not in harm's way. We are also noting that their employer has so far been responsive, covering all costs and ensuring that their employees are taken care of," Monyela said.

On Sunday, 51 South Africans arrived safely at the OR Tambo International Airport from Sudan.

The department reported that South African citizens stranded in Sudan after the violence began two weeks ago were brought back home with the assistance of neighbouring countries and the Gift of the Givers. 

