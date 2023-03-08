1h ago

22-year sentence for Northern Cape parolee who raped woman who owed him money

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Frederick Cloete was sentenced for a rape that took place in September 2021.
PHOTO: Tetra Images, Getty Images
  • A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 22 years' imprisonment for rape.
  • He raped a woman after she owed him money.
  • At the time, the man was on parole for a previous rape conviction.

A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 22 years' imprisonment after he was found to have raped a woman while on parole for a previous rape conviction.

Frederick Cloete, 32, was sentenced in the Springbok Regional Court for the rape that took place in September 2021.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Cloete, the woman, his mother and a few friends were drinking alcohol at Cloete's house.

"While they were chatting, [Cloete] informed his friend that he was going to do something to the complainant because she owed him money," Senokoatsane said.

"He alleged that while he was in prison, the complainant was supposed to sell dagga on his behalf. She was supposed to get the dagga, sell it and bring the proceeds of the sales to [Cloete], which she did not," said Senokoatsane.

The court heard that later that night, when Cloete and one of his friends walked to a liquor outlet, the woman asked to walk with them, as it was in the same direction as her home.

Senokoatsane said:

On the way, [Cloete] tackled the complainant to the ground. He told his friend to keep on walking so the friend wouldn't see what grown-ups were doing.

"[Cloete] proceeded to rape the complainant despite her putting up resistance by wrestling with him and screaming for help. [Cloete] threatened to kill the complainant, as well as his friend if they were to tell anyone what had happened," said Senokoatsane.

The incident was reported to the police the next day, and Cloete was arrested.

Cloete had two previous convictions for rape and was on parole when he committed this offence.

"During the trial, [Cloete] elected to conduct his own defence after he fired his legal aid attorney. He claimed that he never had sexual intercourse with the complainant," said Senokoatsane.

Prosecutor Basil Kok asked the court to apply the maximum sentence because Cloete did not show remorse. 


