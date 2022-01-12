24 dead in KwaZulu-Natal storms, one missing, says Cogta MEC

24 people have died in a series of severe storms in KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 700 homes have been damaged.

The damage to buildings and infrastructure is estimated at R3.2 billion.

Twenty-four people have been killed during severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal over the past four weeks.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the deaths have occurred since 15 December, as the province has been lashed by storms and inclement weather.

"The latest report on the incidents that have taken place in the province since December last year shows that 24 lives have been lost – 18 drownings and six in lightning strikes – as a result of weather-related incidents, with one person missing. This number is expected to increase following the severe thunderstorms that struck the province during the weekend," said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka added that Disaster Management teams were still consolidating information while working with other government agencies.

More than 700 homes were damaged in storms, said Hlomuka.

"Disaster Management teams are still busy with assessments of the extent of the damage in some of the municipalities, where inclement weather conditions resulted in 205 incidents, which include strong winds, lightning strikes, structural fires, heavy rains, structural collapse and drownings," said Hlomuka.

About 11 000 people from 2 068 households have been affected across the province.

"The estimated cost of the damage currently stands at R3.2 billion," he said.

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level-2 warning for thunderstorms in the province on Wednesday.

"Severe thunderstorms that may result in heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail, leading to flash flooding of roads/bridges, low-lying areas and settlements – also causing difficulty in driving due to reduced visibility – is expected along the escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape," the warning read.

Hlomuka has appealed to residents to continue to be cautious of the weather conditions.

He said affected municipalities have been requested to identify displaced residents for assistance. He added that disaster operations centres were activated in all district municipalities.

"Currently, the affected municipalities have been requested to submit reports on the extent of the damage so that the Provincial Disaster Management Centre can determine appropriate remedies to provide additional support. The department of Cogta has allocated relief stock to districts that will in turn supply it to the affected local municipalities," he said.

The department said it was continuing to work with non-governmental organisations to provide relief to affected communities.

