1h ago

add bookmark

24 dead in KwaZulu-Natal storms, one missing, says Cogta MEC

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Houses collapsed when the strong winds hit uMshwathi and surrounding areas.
Houses collapsed when the strong winds hit uMshwathi and surrounding areas.
  • 24 people have died in a series of severe storms in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • More than 700 homes have been damaged.
  • The damage to buildings and infrastructure is estimated at R3.2 billion.

Twenty-four people have been killed during severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal over the past four weeks.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the deaths have occurred since 15 December, as the province has been lashed by storms and inclement weather.

READ | Msunduzi to receive R15 million from Human Settlements and Public Works for storm relief

"The latest report on the incidents that have taken place in the province since December last year shows that 24 lives have been lost – 18 drownings and six in lightning strikes – as a result of weather-related incidents, with one person missing. This number is expected to increase following the severe thunderstorms that struck the province during the weekend," said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka added that Disaster Management teams were still consolidating information while working with other government agencies.

More than 700 homes were damaged in storms, said Hlomuka.

Damages at Zuzokuhle informal settlement in Howick
Damages at Zuzokuhle informal settlement in Howick after the storm.
The Witness

"Disaster Management teams are still busy with assessments of the extent of the damage in some of the municipalities, where inclement weather conditions resulted in 205 incidents, which include strong winds, lightning strikes, structural fires, heavy rains, structural collapse and drownings," said Hlomuka.

About 11 000 people from 2 068 households have been affected across the province.

READ | Residents in KZN’s uMshwathi deal with storm’s aftermath

"The estimated cost of the damage currently stands at R3.2 billion," he said.

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level-2 warning for thunderstorms in the province on Wednesday.

storm
Jika Joe residents removing trees from their shacks after the hailstorm accompanied by strong winds damaged their homes.
Sakhiseni Nxumalo

"Severe thunderstorms that may result in heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail, leading to flash flooding of roads/bridges, low-lying areas and settlements – also causing difficulty in driving due to reduced visibility – is expected along the escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape," the warning read.

Hlomuka has appealed to residents to continue to be cautious of the weather conditions.

He said affected municipalities have been requested to identify displaced residents for assistance. He added that disaster operations centres were activated in all district municipalities.

Houses collapsed when strong winds hit uMshwathi a
Houses collapsed when strong winds hit uMshwathi and surrounding areas.
The Witness

"Currently, the affected municipalities have been requested to submit reports on the extent of the damage so that the Provincial Disaster Management Centre can determine appropriate remedies to provide additional support. The department of Cogta has allocated relief stock to districts that will in turn supply it to the affected local municipalities," he said.

The department said it was continuing to work with non-governmental organisations to provide relief to affected communities.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cogtasipho hlomukakwazulu-natalweatherfloodsstorms
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.51
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.16
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.64
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,820.06
-0.1%
Silver
22.82
+0.2%
Palladium
1,927.00
-0.1%
Platinum
975.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.72
+3.3%
Top 40
67,302
0.0%
All Share
73,971
0.0%
Resource 10
72,481
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,317
0.0%
Financial 15
15,362
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo