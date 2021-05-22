24 tyre-spiking attacks on Mpumalanga motorists in 18 days

Twenty-four tyre spiking incidents have taken place within 18 days in Mpumalanga .

Police said the criminals were armed with guns in most of the reported incidents.

Police urged motorists to be alert on the roads as cases of tyre spiking increase in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and North West.

Police in Mpumalanga said there has been 24 tyre spiking incidents between 1 April and 18 May in the province.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Lionel Nyathi said the suspects were armed with firearms in most of the incidents.

"These incidents usually occur late in the evening or early hours of the morning. Once motorists drive over these objects, their tyres get punctured or their vehicles damaged in the process, so they are forced to stop and inspect their vehicles. While doing so, the suspects then violently approach and rob them of valuables, such as cellphones, laptops, clothing items, cameras, firearms, jewellery as well as sums of cash, amongst others," he said on Saturday.

The roads where the incidents took place include: