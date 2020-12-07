24m ago

25-year-old man in Pretoria has been accused of cutting off his mother's head

Alex Mitchley
A man has been accused of killing his mother.
  • A 25-year-old man in Pretoria has been accused of cutting off his mother's head.
  • The man will undergo psychiatric evaluation following a court order. 
  • According to the district surgeon's medical report, the accused suffers from hallucinations and delusions.

A 25-year-old man accused of cutting off his mother's head, because it was allegedly expected of him spiritually, will undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Zimbabwean national Tinashe Chitsere briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he struggled to follow proceedings. The court ordered that he undergo mental evaluation.

Chitsere, who is believed to be in the country illegally, is accused of murdering his own mother on 8 September this year, in an informal settlement in Hercules, Pretoria.

The State alleges that Chitsere beheaded his mother by using a knife.

The motive for the murder is not yet known.

Chitsere was arrested four days after the murder and has been in custody since.

District surgeon report

On Monday, the State handed up the district surgeon's medical report on Chitsere. It stated he should undergo psychiatric evaluation because he suffers from hallucinations and delusions.

According to the report Chitsere was calm and knew the date, time, and place.

The report also indicated that he would be able to follow the court case, that he understood the implications of a possible conviction, could describe the circumstances of the alleged crime, and could recall relevant facts.

However, while the district surgeon reported that Chitsere did not have amnesia, it was found that "hallucinations and delusions" were experienced by the accused.

Chitsere reportedly told the district surgeon he believes his mother's murder was expected of him on a spiritual level.

He also said he feels free after the death of his mother.

Psychiatric evaluation

The district surgeon recommended that Chitsere undergo psychiatric evaluation, which will determine whether he is compos mentis and can be held criminally liable for the crime.   

State prosecutor Sipho Letsoalo asked the court that Chitsere be sent for psychiatric evaluation as per the medical report recommendations.

The defence did not oppose the request, and an order was made that Chitsere be sent to Weskoppies psychiatric hospital in Tshwane.

The matter was postponed to 7 January 2021, with Chitsere expected to start his evaluation once a bed becomes available.

