1h ago

add bookmark

25-year-old man shot dead in alleged conflict between warring gangs in Ocean View

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais
  • Western Cape police have descended on Ocean View following sporadic shooting incidents, public violence, attacks and damage to property.
  • The incidents occurred on Saturday.
  • Law enforcement has been deployed to monitor the area. 

A 25-year-old man was shot dead and his brother injured after three suspects shot at them in an alleged conflict between warring gangs in Ocean View, the Western Cape. 

The incident happened late on Saturday afternoon, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

Potelwa added that later in the evening a large group of men apparently responding to the shooting incident and torched two vehicles close to the scene of the shooting.

"The group is alleged to have also pursued another man who had to jump from the window of his home while fleeing his attackers." 

ALSO READ | Toddler, 3, latest child casualty in Kraaifontein gang violence

An informal dwelling was also damaged during the attacks.

A 23-year-old suspect, who was part of the group, was apprehended after he was found in possession of a homemade firearm (zip gun) and ammunition.

"Meanwhile, two people are being questioned by detectives in connection with the shooting incident. A 19-year-old was arrested for one of the two vehicles that were set alight," Potelwa said.

Ocean View detectives are probing murder, attempted murder as well as malicious damage to property cases. The Anti Gang Unit, Tactical Response Team, Public Order Police and additional detectives have since been deployed in the area to monitor flare-ups and trace suspects.

"The area is relatively quiet at the moment as police continue to keep a watchful eye on the situation," Potelwa said. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Pre-Christmas boost for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot winners
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 10554 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9152 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3541 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.40
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
19.69
(-0.76)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1856.21
(+0.56)
Silver
25.79
(+0.10)
Platinum
1025.00
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.20)
Palladium
2334.64
(+0.60)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo