1h ago

add bookmark

25-year-old SIU is 'one of government's success stories' - Ronald Lamola

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at SIU's 25th anniversary.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at SIU's 25th anniversary.
Supplied
  • The Special Investigating Unit celebrated its 25-year anniversary on Thursday.
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the unit was one of the government's success stories. 
  • Through the SIU, looted money and the proceeds of corruption had been recovered, he said. 

The Special Investigating Unit has managed to recover public money and assets amounting to R2.6 billion between 2013 and 2021. 

The unit has also managed to set aside contracts to the value of R18 billion and referred matters worth R81 billion for civil litigation in the High Court and the Special Tribunal.  

On Thursday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola lauded the unit for being one of the government's "success stories" in the fight against corruption.

READ | ANC to 'review' cadre deployment policies after studying Zondo's findings

Lamola was speaking at the SIU's 25th anniversary celebration in Boksburg, Gauteng. 

The minister said, through the SIU, those who were corrupt had been dealt with. 

"Looted monies and proceeds of corruption were also recovered and channelled to the cause of transforming the lives of our people.

"The SIU has evolved rapidly in recent years and spared no effort in bringing perpetrators to book and recovering the proceeds of their misdeeds, sending a strong message that corruption does not pay."

Lamola said the investigating unit had achieved significant recoveries by combining quality investigations with civil litigation.

"To date, the SIU is one of the government's success stories in the fight against corruption."

anniversary, siu, celebration
Head of SIU advocate Andy Mothibi and Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola at the SIU's 25th anniversary.

Lamola also spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic and how some rogue business people and government officials had seen an opportunity to enrich themselves through corrupt means.

And when President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the unit to investigate the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in state institutions, Lamola said the SIU had "diligently executed the task, and stolen state money was recovered and continues to be recovered". 

He said the SIU had enrolled 48 matters - all related to Covid-19 procurement corruption and maladministration, and worth R2.2 billion - with the Special Tribunal.

The minister added: 

In total, the corruption busting agency had enrolled 119 cases worth more than R12.8 billion at the Special Tribunal. It is worth noting that senior government officials across the length and breadth of the country are facing criminal charges relating to PPE procurement.

In just three years, the Special Tribunal had adjudicated cases referred to it by the SIU amounting to R8.6 billion in unlawful contracts.

READ | SIU on the warpath against graft as Mothibi hints at more Digital Vibes arrests

Lamola said that, given the SIU's success, there was a need to bolster the resources and capacity of the SIU and other anti-corruption agencies to enable the country to "conquer the scourge of corruption". 

"As a government, we want to do away with the perception that we are soft on corruption, particularly among our ranks. The SIU thus represents a real opportunity to make a difference in the fight against corruption, continuously working to protect the ideals for which a countless number of people sacrificed their lives for." 

Meanwhile, the head of the SIU, advocate Andy Mothibi, said they wanted to ensure that they continued to be the state's preferred anti-corruption, forensic investigation and litigation agency. 

"We would like to continue being preferred so that we find a one-stop shop in this house, in this unit. As we investigate, we are conclusive, we can refer for disciplinary, we can refer for litigation, we can refer for prosecution, we can recover, and we can even recommend systemic improvement."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siuronald lamolaandy mothibipoliticscrime and courtscorruption
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
17% - 952 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
66% - 3700 votes
SA was never ready
18% - 996 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.22
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,704.90
-1.8%
Silver
18.37
-4.4%
Palladium
1,903.50
-4.1%
Platinum
848.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
99.57
+0.1%
Top 40
58,639
-2.3%
All Share
64,713
-2.2%
Resource 10
57,451
-5.7%
Industrial 25
80,921
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,367
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo