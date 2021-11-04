37m ago

add bookmark

250 000-year-old skull of Homo naledi child found in Joburg cave

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leti is the first partial skull of a Homo naledi child. The image shows parts of the skull & teeth of the child that died almost 250,000 years ago when it was about 4 to 6 years old. (Supplied: Wits University)
Leti is the first partial skull of a Homo naledi child. The image shows parts of the skull & teeth of the child that died almost 250,000 years ago when it was about 4 to 6 years old. (Supplied: Wits University)
  • Researchers have found remains of a skull and teeth of what is believed to be a Homo naledi child.
  • The remains were found in a remote part of Rising Star Cave in Johannesburg.
  • The child has been named Letimela, which means "the lost one". 

The first partial skull of a Homo naledi child has been found in the remote depths of the Rising Star cave in Johannesburg. 

This was revealed by an international team of researchers, led by project leader and director of the Centre for Exploration of the Deep Human Journey at Wits University, Professor Lee Berger, on Thursday afternoon at the Malapa Museum.

The discovery of parts of the skull and teeth of the child believed to have been aged around four and died almost 250 000 years ago, were found in a remote passage of the cave. This was a few metres away from the original site of discovery of the first Homo naledi remains that were revealed to the world in 2015.

"Homo naledi remains one of the most enigmatic ancient human relatives ever discovered," Berger explained. 

READ | Accountant found Homo naledi while caving

Berger described this scientific finding as an "extraordinary" continuation of work and discovery at the Rising Star cave system.

The remains were discovered in a tight passage that measures only 15cm wide and 80cm long and was located just beyond an area named the "Chaos Chamber".

JOHANESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 10 (SOUTH AF
Cyril Ramaphosa and Professor Lee Berger at the reveal of the discovery of a new species of human relative, Homo Naledia at The Cradle of Human Kind in 2015.

The little child has been named Letimela, meaning "the lost one", because the skull was found alone and no remains of their body had been recovered, leaving scientists with a mystery.

"Is this the continuation of the behaviour we have seen and hypothesised of Homo naledi?" Berger asked.

"The discovery of a single skull of a child in such a remote location within the cave system adds mystery as to how these many remains came to be in these remote, dark spaces of the Rising Star Cave system," he added.

The question of how Letimela's skull rested alone in the remote location is yet to be answered.

Researchers hypothesise that it was likely that other members of the species were involved in the skull reaching such a remote place.

"This is the first partial skull of a child of Homo naledi yet recovered and this begins to give us insight into all stages of life of this remarkable species," Professor Juliet Brophy of Wits and Louisiana State University said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wits universitygautengjohannesburgarchaeology
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 5416 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 936 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.79
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.64
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,788.95
+1.0%
Silver
23.82
+1.3%
Palladium
2,049.50
+2.0%
Platinum
1,042.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
81.99
-3.2%
Top 40
62,030
+0.1%
All Share
68,860
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,045
-0.1%
Industrial 25
90,156
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,459
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo